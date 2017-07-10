JAY-Z Coming To Quicken Loans Arena

WHEN: November 19th, 2017

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, July 14 at 10am

Purchase Tickets Here

Continuing its commitment to bring fans closer to their favorite artists, TIDAL members will have access to a special presale beginning on Monday, July 10th at 12:00pm ET. Members can find details for purchasing tickets at TIDAL.com.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 4:44 TOUR. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 10th at 12:00pm ET until Thursday, July 13th at 10:00pm ET through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets for the 4:44 TOUR go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 14th at 10am local time at livenation.com. VIP Packages are available at VIPNation.com.