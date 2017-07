Which Actor Plays The Role Of Peter Parker In The New Spiderman Movie?

1. “SEX AND THE CITY’S” BIGGEST ROMANCE WAS BETWEEN SARAH JESSICA PARKER’S CARRIE AND CHRIS NOTH’S BIG AND, SPOILER ALERT, THEY END UP TOGETHER AFTER MANY TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS. CANDACE BUSHNELL, WHO WROTE THE COLUMN THAT INSPIRED THE BOOK AND SERIES, SAYS THEIR ROMANCE PROBABLY WOULDN’T HAVE HAPPENED OUTSIDE OF A TV SHOW. BESIDES CARRIE, CAN YOU NAME ONE OF HER THREE BEST FEMALE FRIENDS ON THE SHOW?

SAMANTHA, CHARLOTTE AND MIRANDA

2. HAPPY 37TH BIRTHDAY TO JESSICA SIMPSON! WHO WAS SHE MARRIED TO FROM 2002-2006?

NICK LACHEY

3. HAPPY NATIONAL PINA COLADA DAY! CAN YOU FINISH THE LYRICS TO THIS POPULAR RUPERT HOLMES SONG “IF YOU LIKE PIÑA COLADAS AND ______

GETTING CAUGHT IN THE RAIN!

4. BEN AFFLECK WAS SPOTTED GRABBING DINNER WITH HIS NEW BOO BUT DEPENDING ON WHO YOU ASK, THE TWO HAVE BEEN MEETING UP FOR YEARS…WHILE THEY WERE BOTH MARRIED. SCANDALOUS! AFFLECK’S NEW LADY FRIEND IS A PRODUCER FOR WHICH LATE-NIGHT LIVE TELEVISION SKETCH COMEDY SHOW? MAD TV, SNL OR ALL THAT?

SNL

5. “SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING” DOMINATED THE BOX OFFICE PULLING IN $117 MILLION DOLLARS. “DESPICABLE ME 3” WAS IN SECOND PLACE, FOLLOWED BY “BABY DRIVER”. WHICH ACTOR PLAYS THE ROLE OF SPIDERMAN MAN, A.K.A. PETER PARKER, IN THE MOVIE?

TOM HOLLAND