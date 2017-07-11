2017 I-X Christmas Connection Tickets On Sale July 25

Christmas in July is here! On Tuesday, July 25th, tickets for the 2017 I-X Christmas Connection go on sale. They are offering all buyers something BIG!

Get more info and tickets here.

From November 17th to the 19th at the I-X Center, explore over 600 booths filled with crafts and unique gifts, letting you find the perfect present for everyone on your list! Enjoy live festive entertainment, visit with Santa and reminisce with movies from Christmas past!

Show Hours:

Friday, November 17: 10 AM – 8 PM

Saturday, November 18: 10 AM – 8PM

Sunday, November 19: 10 AM – 6PM