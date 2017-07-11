Jennifer Lopez Debuts ‘Ni Tú Ni Yo’ Music Video

Lopez poses for high-fashion photo shoots and videos on a tropical beach. July 11, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Jennifer Lopez

By Abby Hassler

Jennifer Lopez debuted a new music video for her latest hit track “Ni Tú Ni Yo” featuring a collaboration with Gente de Zona. The song arrives off of her upcoming first Spanish-language album in a decade.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Puts ‘Photoshop’ Accusers in their Place

In the video, Lopez poses for high-fashion photo shoots and videos on a tropical beach. Clips of Zona and the singer partying are interspersed with the glamor shots of Lopez.

Watch “Ni Tú Ni Yo” music video.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair On Sale Now: August 16, 2017
See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts

Listen Live