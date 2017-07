Two longtime Cleveland television personalities will be signing off this month.

WEWS-TV announced yesterday the retirements of anchors Leon Bibb and Lee Jordan.

Bibb has spent 38 years as an anchor and reporter at WKYC and WEWS. Jordan joined WEWS in 1987 as co-host of “The Morning Exchange” before becoming anchor of the station’s late afternoon newscast.

Listen to our interview with both Cleveland television personalites below: