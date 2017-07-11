Scene75 Is Coming To Brunswick!

What is Scene75? Um, an absolute blast! It’s a HUGE entertainment center – we’re talking approximately 80,000 square feet. The center includes mini-bowling, indoor go-karts, arcade, laser tag, food truck alley, mini-golf, bumper cars, virtual reality, a 4-D theater and so much more!

Scroll through this gallery to see a few photos:

Scene75 Photo by Des/CBS Radio

I would have taken more pictures, but I was busy playing 😉 Learn more here.

Seriously, it’s perfect for the whole family (Yea, there’s even a bar in the center for 21+) with its great food and games. You’ll have to wait another 4 weeks or so, but it’s going to be fabulous!