Today Is 7-Eleven Day And That Means FREE Slurpees!

July 11, 2017 6:44 AM
Today 7-Eleven is celebrating their 90th birthday and they’re doing it by giving us all a gift: free Slurpees. Because 7-Eleven Day is the eleventh day of the seventh month, on 7/11 we get free small Slurpees between 11am and 7pm.

You can choose any flavor the convenience store has to offer, there are classics favorites like Coca-Cola and Cherry, but they do have a new limited-edition cotton candy option you may want to fill your cup with. It’s a lovely shade of blue and is said to taste just like real cotton candy.

No matter which one you choose, a free Slurpee is the perfect treat for a hot summer afternoon, so head out to your nearest 7-Eleven to get yours today. Happy 7-Eleven day!

