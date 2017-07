Tim Richards has teamed up with his friends at Applebee’s to help raise money for VeloSano-Bike To Cure.

It’s all happening Wednesday, July 19th from 11am-9pm at Applebee’s located at 9714 Mentor Avenue in Mentor, OH 44060.

All you have to do is print out our Dine to Donate flyer and or show it to your server and they’ll donate 15% of your check to VeloSano.

Tim will be stopping out with his family and hopes to see you there!

Click below and print out your flyer