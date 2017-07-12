Glenn Visits The New Lakewood Park

July 12, 2017 4:22 PM
As a dad, my entire purpose in life is to keep the kids busy during summer break.  There’s just so many camps and trips to the Zoo and Chuck E Cheese a guy can deal with.  Besides, the kids want to run around and this new park is absolutely amazing.

A few years ago, I did a playground tour showcasing the best parks to take your children to, and I can honestly say this might have them all beat..Even Preston’s Hope out in Beachwood.

Everything is brand new, and different than what I’ve seen before.  Lots for the kids to do, and Lakewood is so great, it’s worth the trip from wherever you are.

