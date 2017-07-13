It’s National French Fries Day! Here’s Where You Can Score Freebies/Deals

July 13, 2017 6:18 AM
Filed Under: deals, freebies

Happy National French Fries Day! And to celebrate this food holiday, here’s where you can get a deal on French fries today:

  • Arby’s: Buy a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich, get free small fries and a drink, no coupon needed.
  • Burger King: Get two cheeseburgers, a small drink and a small order of fries for $3.49.
  • Dairy Queen: At select locations, you can buy small fries for $1 all day on July 13.
  • McDonald’s: Get a free order of medium fries with any app-based purchase every Friday through Sept. 7th.
  • Pizza Hut: Get 24 WingStreet wings with sauces plus two orders of waffle fries for $19.99 with coupon code YWM.
  • Steak ‘n Shake: Buy $25 worth of gift cards, get a free double steakburger with cheese, a regular soft drink and, what else, an order of fries.

For more, click HERE.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair On Sale Now: August 16, 2017
See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts

Listen Live