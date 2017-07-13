It’s National French Fries Day! Here’s Where You Can Score Freebies/Deals

Happy National French Fries Day! And to celebrate this food holiday, here’s where you can get a deal on French fries today:

Arby’s : Buy a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich, get free small fries and a drink, no coupon needed.

: Buy a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich, get free small fries and a drink, no coupon needed. Burger King : Get two cheeseburgers, a small drink and a small order of fries for $3.49.

: Get two cheeseburgers, a small drink and a small order of fries for $3.49. Dairy Queen : At select locations, you can buy small fries for $1 all day on July 13.

: At select locations, you can buy small fries for $1 all day on July 13. McDonald’s : Get a free order of medium fries with any app-based purchase every Friday through Sept. 7 th .

: Get a free order of medium fries with any app-based purchase every Friday through Sept. 7 . Pizza Hut : Get 24 WingStreet wings with sauces plus two orders of waffle fries for $19.99 with coupon code YWM.

: Get 24 WingStreet wings with sauces plus two orders of waffle fries for $19.99 with coupon code YWM. Steak ‘n Shake: Buy $25 worth of gift cards, get a free double steakburger with cheese, a regular soft drink and, what else, an order of fries.

