2017 Emmy Nominations

Actress Anna Chlumsky (Veep) and actor Shemar Moore (Criminal Minds) presented the nominations for major categories for the 69th Emmy Awards on Thursday. “Saturday Night Live” and “Westworld” got the most nominations, with 22 each.

The actors read the nods from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

The Emmy Awards will be on Sunday, September 17 at 8 pm on CBS. Stephen Colbert will serve as host.

Outstanding limited series

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“Genius”

“The Night Of”

Outstanding comedy series

“Atlanta”

“black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This is Us”

“Westworld”

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Robert De Niro, “Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jesse Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Lead actress in comedy series

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

For the full list of nominees, head to the Emmys website. [h/t CBS News]