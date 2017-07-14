Everything You Need To Know About Luke Bryan’s Show At Progressive Field

July 14, 2017 7:19 AM
GATE INFORMATION

  • Gates Open at 4:30 PM
  • At approximately 6:30 pm DJ Rock and Lauren Alaina will take the stage

PARKING

  • TAKE. THE. RTA. It’s going to be expensive to park and it’ll be crowded so just take the RTA. Seriously…just take it.
  • But in case you’d rather pay to park, there’s a complete list of parking locations HERE.

ITEMS PERMITTED INTO PROGRESSIVE FIELD

  • Banners
  • Bottled
  • Cameras and video recorders
  • Cell Phones
  • Service Animals
  • Small single serving juice boxes and food items
  • Small bags (e.g. purses) and soft-sided coolers
  • Strollers
  • Umbrellas

ITEMS NOT PERMITTED INTO PROGRESSIVE FIELD

  • Action Sports Equipment
  • Alcoholic Beverages and Illegal Drugs
  • Bags exceeding the maximum size of 16x16x8 inches
  • Butterfly Nets
  • Cans, Glass, Squeeze Bottles, and Thermos Bottles
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Electronic Cigarettes, “E-Cigarettes,” Vapor Cigarettes
  • Firearms/Weapons
  • Food and Beverages
  • Pets
  • Poles and/or sticks
  • Large Bags and Hard Sided Coolers
  • Laser Pointers and similar items

For even more information, click HERE.

 

 

