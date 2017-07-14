Everything You Need To Know About Luke Bryan’s Show At Progressive Field

GATE INFORMATION
- Gates Open at 4:30 PM
- At approximately 6:30 pm DJ Rock and Lauren Alaina will take the stage
PARKING
- TAKE. THE. RTA. It’s going to be expensive to park and it’ll be crowded so just take the RTA. Seriously…just take it.
- But in case you’d rather pay to park, there’s a complete list of parking locations HERE.
ITEMS PERMITTED INTO PROGRESSIVE FIELD
- Banners
- Bottled
- Cameras and video recorders
- Cell Phones
- Service Animals
- Small single serving juice boxes and food items
- Small bags (e.g. purses) and soft-sided coolers
- Strollers
- Umbrellas
ITEMS NOT PERMITTED INTO PROGRESSIVE FIELD
- Action Sports Equipment
- Alcoholic Beverages and Illegal Drugs
- Bags exceeding the maximum size of 16x16x8 inches
- Butterfly Nets
- Cans, Glass, Squeeze Bottles, and Thermos Bottles
- Chewing Tobacco
- Electronic Cigarettes, “E-Cigarettes,” Vapor Cigarettes
- Firearms/Weapons
- Food and Beverages
- Pets
- Poles and/or sticks
- Large Bags and Hard Sided Coolers
- Laser Pointers and similar items
For even more information, click HERE.