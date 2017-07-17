Des Threw A Grad Party For Her Son, Here’s The Best And Hysterical WORST From The Party

I didn’t take many pictures! Dang it. There was so much going on and I spent most of my time in the kitchen. Everyone had a great time and there was plenty of food.

The best: The beef!

Thanks to my brother Mike (In the yellow hamburger shirt) for cooking this massive hunk of beef for more than 10 hours!

Favorite Dessert:

I spent weeks perfecting my Macarons. No one cared. The ice cream sandwiches were a hit – and so easy to make.

We had paprika chicken; potatoes; pasta with sausage; fruit salad; cole slaw; green beans; baked beans; roasted corn; cheese and sausage tray; chips/pretzels/snacks; and of course the beef.

Tons of desserts!

This was delicious. I made mini cupcakes, then made a chocolate buttercream frosting, frosted them then put in the freezer overnight and poured a ganache over them and sprinkled with gold and purple sugar flakes.

Basic brownies (My cousin also made brownies – she fancied them up with caramel and powdered sugar) And what my daughter calls “poor man’s cherry pie”.

Now for the worst:

I gave myself a spray tan – the one that comes in an aerosol can and you spray ‘evenly’ for that sun-kissed look. Well, it didn’t show until the next morning, and I obviously didn’t ‘evenly’ spray. Half my legs were neon white (hence my need for a tan) and the other had chunks of orange! I spent two hours in the tub with exfoliating scrub. They’re almost completely back to their florescent white! lol – No, there are no photos. 😉