Glenn Visits Touch a Truck in Fairview Park

When it’s a beautiful summer day in Cleveland, sometimes staying at home just doesn’t cut it. I don’t care how many toys you have, sometimes the kids just need to stretch their legs and get out of the confines of your 4 walls.

We actively search for free events in Cleveland since there are many to choose from. The kids have no idea if you spend money or not, so why spend it all the time?

We checked out the Touch a Truck event in Fairview Park. Every truck imaginable was there, and the kids can go in and blow the horns and sit in the driver’s seat. Plus there’s always free stickers and excellent photo opportunities.

