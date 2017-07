Happy World Emoji Day! Do You Know Which Emoji Is The Most Popular?

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE CAME TO THE RESCUE OF A WOMAN WHO WAS INJURED ON THE GOLF COURSE. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, THE SINGER WAS PARTICIPATING IN THE AMERICAN CENTURY CELEBRITY GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP IN CALIFORNIA WHEN SOMEONE IN HIS GROUP HIT A SHOT THAT STRUCK A WOMAN IN THE CROWD. VIDEO SHOWS JUSTIN HEADING TO THE CROWD TO CONSOLE THE WOMAN, AND EVEN MAKING HER LAUGH. WHICH POPULAR 90S BOY BAND WAS JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IN?

NSYNC

WE’VE GOT OUR NEW DOCTOR…AND DUDE, IT’S A LADY! JODIE WHITTAKER IS THE 13TH ACTOR, AND FIRST FEMALE, TO TAKE ON THE ROLE OF THE TIME LORD IN “DOCTOR WHO.” TRUE OR FALSE, DOCTOR WHO IS LISTED IN THE GUINNESS WORLD RECORD AS THE LONGEST RUNNING SCIENCE FICTION TV SHOW IN THE WORLD?

TRUE

ED SHEERAN’S MUCH-TALKED ABOUT CAMEO IN “GAME OF THRONES” HAPPENED LAST NIGHT DURING THE SEASON SEVEN PREMIERE OF THE HBO HIT. AND YES THE RED HEADED SINGING ANGEL DID SING. ED SHEERAN – GRAMMY OR NO GRAMMY?

YES – TWO

TODAY IS WORLD EMOJI DAY! NOW, FACE WITH TEARS OF JOY HAS BEEN REVEALED AS THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR EMOJI FOLLOWED BY THE HEART EMOJI. ANY IDEA WHICH EMOJI CAME IN THIRD? IS IT WINKING FACE, HEART SHAPED EYES OR OK HAND SIGN?

HEART SHAPED EYES

HAPPY 65H BIRTHDAY TO DAVID HASSELHOFF. WHAT WAS HIS CHARACTER’S NAME ON BAYWATCH?

MITCH BUCHANNON