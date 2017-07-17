Preview: Queen + Adam Lambert Setlist

This Friday, Cleveland is welcoming Queen + Adam Lambert with open arms. They’ll be rockin’ the Q like no other and it’s safe to say that we can’t wait. We got our hands on a setlist from a previous show in MN. Take a peek below if you’d like — don’t scroll down if you want to be surprised.
- We Will Rock You (teaser)
- Hammer to Fall
- Stone Cold Crazy
- Another One Bites the Dust
- Fat Bottomed Girls
- Killer Queen
- Two Fux (Adam Lambert)
- Don’t Stop Me Now
- Bicycle Race
- I’m in Love with my Car
- Get Down, Make Love
- I Want It All
- Love of My Life
- Somebody to Love
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love
- Drum Battle
- Under Pressure
- I Want to Break Free
- Who Wants to Live Forever
- Guitar Solo
- Radio Ga Ga
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- We Will Rock You
- We Are the Champions
Get your tickets here.
