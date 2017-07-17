Straight No Chaser – The Speakeasy Tour Coming To Playhouse Square

WHEN: December 10, 2017

WHERE: Playhouse Square State Theatre

TICKETS: On Sale

PRESALE: Thursday 7/20 from 10a-10p

OFFER CODE: SPEAKEASY

Purchase Tickets Here

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses… think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase, numerous national TV appearances and proven success with CD releases. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense… and with a sense of humor. On the road, Straight No Chaser has built a reputation as an unforgettable live act.

Please Note:

