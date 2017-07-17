Straight No Chaser – The Speakeasy Tour Coming To Playhouse Square

July 17, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Straight No Chaser

WHEN: December 10, 2017
WHERE: Playhouse Square State Theatre
TICKETS: On Sale

PRESALE: Thursday 7/20 from 10a-10p
OFFER CODE: SPEAKEASY

Purchase Tickets Here

If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses… think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase, numerous national TV appearances and proven success with CD releases. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense… and with a sense of humor. On the road, Straight No Chaser has built a reputation as an unforgettable live act.

Please Note:
Children under two years old are generally not permitted in the theaters. However, everyone regardless of age must have a ticket. All children must be seated with an adult. Any person disrupting a performance or inhibiting the enjoyment of an event for guests may be removed from the theater without refund.

Check out pictures of the last time Straight No Chaser was in town July 16th at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

img 4199 Straight No Chaser The Speakeasy Tour Coming To Playhouse Square

Photo Credit: CBS Radio Cleveland

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair On Sale Now: August 16, 2017
See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts

Listen Live