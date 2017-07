Ed Sheeran’s much-talked about cameo in “Game of Thrones” happened last night during the season seven premiere of the HBO hit.

In the scene, Ed plays a member of a group of traveling soldiers, whose singing impresses Arya Stark, played by real-life Ed fan, actress Maisie Williams.

“That’s a pretty song. I’ve never heard it before,: Arya says of his song, to which Ws replies. “It’s a new one.”