Woman Behind Viral Pictures Of Horse Collapsing In CLE Joins The Show

July 17, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: cleveland, Podcast

A petition is circulating to stop the use of horse-drawn carriages in Cleveland after a Facebook post showed a horse in distress.

The campaign was launched this past weekend after pictures of the horse went viral, showing it collapsed and bleeding on a hill into the Flats.

Last night a horse from Shamrock carriage rides in downtown Cleveland was forced to go down a very steep slippery brick…

The poster and bystanders unhitched the animal, only to watch its owner make it travel back up the hill. The petition has, so far, nearly 13-thousand signatures. You can sign your signature HERE.

