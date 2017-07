This Is The Question No One Could Answer Today, Can You? – What Does LFO Stand For?

1. HARRY POTTER STAR DANIEL RADCLIFFE WAS HAILED AS A HERO AFTER STOPPING TO HELP A STRANGER WHO GOT ROBBED. ACCORDING TO THE METROPOLITAN POLICE, AN UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS WALKING IN THE ROAD WHEN TWO PEOPLE RIDING A MOPED SNATCHED HIS LOUIS VUITTON BAG BEFORE RIDING OFF. DANIEL WAS AMONG A GROUP OF PASSERSBY HELPING THE MAN IN THE AFTERMATH. WHO DID DANIEL RADCLIFFE PLAY IN THE HARRY POTTER SERIES?

HARRY POTTER

2. AARON CARTER WAS ARRESTED FOR SUSPICION OF DUI, AND MARIUIANA WAS FOUND IN HIS CAR. HIS BROTHER, NICK, MADE A PUBLIC COMMENT IN SUPPORT OF HIS BROTHER, ON SOCIAL MEDIA, AND AARON WAS NOT HAPPY ABOUT IT. “IF MY OWN BLOOD TRULY CARED ABOUT MY WELL-BEING, WHY WOULDN’T HE CALL ME DIRECTLY AND HAVE A CONVERSATION INSTEAD OF MAKING THIS ABOUT HIM THROUGH A VERY PUBLIC FORUM?” WHO’S OLDER? AARON? OR NICK

NICK – 37

AARON – 29

3. R KELLY IS BACK IN THE NEWS, AND YES IS SORTA ABOUT THAT…AGAIN. NOW HE’S BEING ACCUSED OF HOLDING GIRLS AGAINST THEIR WILL, AND CONTROLLING EVERY ASPECT OF THEIR LIVES. R KELLY. GRAMMY? OR NO GRAMMY?

YES – 3 (NOMINATED 25 TIMES)

4. THE BOYS IN LFO ARE BACK AND HAVE JUST RELEASED A NEW TUNE “PERFECT 10.” LFO’S SELF TITLED DEBUT ALBUM, SOLD OVER 2.5 MILLION COPIES WORLDWIDE, AND IT SCORED TWO TOP 10 HITS ON THE BILLBOARD HOT 100. WHAT DOES LFO STAND FOR?

LTYE FUNKIE ONES

5. GET READY FOR A NEW TASTE EXPERIENCE AT MCDONALD’S. THEY’RE UPPING THEIR GAME WITH A NEW SPICY SRIRACHA MC SAUCE FOR THEIR SIGNATURE SRIRACHA SANDWICH THEY’RE ROLLING OUT THIS MONTH. IT ALSO COMES WITH A BLEND OF KALE AND BABY SPINACH, CRISPY ONIONS, AND SLICED TOMATO. BASED IN OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, MCDONALD’S CONFIRMED PLANS TO MOVE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS TO THIS CITY. IS IT CHICAGO, PITTSBURGH OR DALLAS?

CHICAGO