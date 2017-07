No One Answered Question 5 Correctly, Can YOU? Which Celebrity Wrote THIS Tweet?

1. OLYMPIAN MERYL DAVIS IS OFF THE MARKET. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, THE GOLD MEDALIST IS ENGAGED. WHAT SPORT IS MERYL DAVIS BEST KNOWN FOR?

ICE SKATING

2. IF YOU LOVE MARIAH CAREY, YOU’LL LOVE THIS. SHE is working with the Starz network to develop a fictionalized drama based on her life. SHE WILL ALSO CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCER THE SHOW. SHE HAS 5 GRAMMYS TO HER NAME INCLUDING BEST NEW ARTIST FOR WHICH YEAR? 1991? 1992? OR 1993?

1991

3. IT APPEARS AS THOUGH CAMILA CABELLO IS PUTTING HER FIFTH HARMONY PAST BEHIND HER ONCE AND FOR ALL. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, CAMILA, WHO ANNOUNCED HER DEPARTURE FROM THE GROUP IN DECEMBER, HAS NOW STOPPED FOLLOWING THEM ON SOCIAL MEDIA. SPEAKING OF INSTAGRAM, BEYONCE BROKE ANOTHER RECORD AS SHE NOW HAS THE MOST LIKED PICTURE ON THE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM WITH 11M LIKES. COMING IN SECOND IS SELENA GOMEZ’S COCA COLA SELFIE WITH 6.7M LIKES. ANY IDEA WHICH CELEB CAME IN 3RD? TAYLOR SWIFT, KENDALL JENNER OR ARIANA GRANDE?

KENDALL JENNER’S HEART HAIR STYLE WITH 3.6M LIKES

4. CEDAR POINT’S “MEAN STREAK” IS GETTING TALLER, FASTER, WIDER AND A NEW NAME. WE DON’T KNOW THE NAME, BUT WE KNOW THAT THE FIRST HILL WILL BE TALLER (MAYBE EVEN OVER 200 FT TALL_, AND AT LEAST 3 INVERSIONS. CAN YOU NAME ANOTHER CEDAR POINT RIDE WHICH IS AT LEAST 200 FEET TALL?

MAGNUM. MILLENIUM FORCE. TOP THRILL DRAGSTER. VALRAVN. WICKED TWISTER

5. WHICH CELEBRITY SAID THIS ON TWITTER YESTERDAY ABOUT MARIAH ACREY’S NEW DRAMA SHOW? FIRST I WAS LIKE “BUT IT WON’T BE A FAITHFUL RETELLING OF HER LIFE EXPERIENCE” AND THEN I WAS LIKE “SHUT UP IDIOT THIS IS GONNA BE AWESOME.” WAS IT JOHN MAYER, JUSTIN BIEBER OR CHRISSY TEIGEN?

JOHN MAYER