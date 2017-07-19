Sour Patch Grapes-Try This Snack Phenomenon With Your Kids!

July 19, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: kid tested recipes, recipes for kids, sour patch grapes

As parents, we are looking for easy recipes to introduce our kids to the joy of cooking.  We have been making Sour Patch Grapes for a while now and the kids love them.  Plus, they’re easy to make and better for them than candy.  The recipe is simple:

-Green Grapes

-Lemon Juice

-Jello gelatin powder.  We prefer the one with no inks or dyes because we are those parents.

Wash your grapes, squeeze lemon juice on them, coat in small batches in a ziploc bag with the jello powder in there.  Server either really chilled or frozen.

Easy enough for kids, and best of all, it’s not like slime and won’t get over everything!

Have fun

 

 

