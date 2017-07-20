Chester Bennington, Linkin Park Singer Has Died At Age Of 41

According to TMZ, the lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, has committed suicide and is dead at the age of 41.

Law enforcement sources tell us the singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. His body was discovered Thursday just before 9 AM.

Chester was married with 6 children from 2 wives.

The singer struggled with drugs and alcohol for years. He had said in the past he had considered committing suicide because he had been abused as a child by an older male.