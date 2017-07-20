Cleveland Metroparks Celebrating 100 Years With A Beach Party

July 20, 2017 8:08 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Metroparks

Now THIS is a party! The Cleveland Metroparks will be hosting a beach party at Edgewater in honor of celebrating 100 years.

The fun begins this Saturday, July 22nd at 2pm.

There will be local food trucks, live bands including our own Michael Stanley AND here’s the best part – fireworks!

The event is free and it is recommended that guests arrive early since park entrances will close as the parking lots reach capacity.

SCHEDULE
• 2:30 pm Forecast: Jazz
• 4:00 pm Trios: Rock
• 5:30 pm Old Boy: Original Music
• 7:00 pm Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip: 80s Rock
• 9:00 pm Michael Stanley & Friends: Classic Rock
• 9:40 Fireworks

For more information, click HERE.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair On Sale Now: August 16, 2017
See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts

Listen Live