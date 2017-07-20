Cleveland Metroparks Celebrating 100 Years With A Beach Party

Now THIS is a party! The Cleveland Metroparks will be hosting a beach party at Edgewater in honor of celebrating 100 years.

The fun begins this Saturday, July 22nd at 2pm.

There will be local food trucks, live bands including our own Michael Stanley AND here’s the best part – fireworks!

The event is free and it is recommended that guests arrive early since park entrances will close as the parking lots reach capacity.

SCHEDULE

• 2:30 pm Forecast: Jazz

• 4:00 pm Trios: Rock

• 5:30 pm Old Boy: Original Music

• 7:00 pm Billy Morris and the Sunset Strip: 80s Rock

• 9:00 pm Michael Stanley & Friends: Classic Rock

• 9:40 Fireworks

For more information, click HERE.