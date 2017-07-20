OMG! Two New “Harry Potter” Books To Be Released This Fall

“Harry Potter” fans will have two more books to add to their reading list!

The release coincides with the British Library’s “Harry Potter” exhibition and includes Harry Potter: A History of Magic – The Book of the Exhibition, which will take readers through subjects studied at Hogwarts, and Harry Potter – A Journey Through a History of Magic which will cover wizarding topics including alchemy, ancient witchcraft and magical creatures.

Both books will be available on October 20th but are available for pre-order now.