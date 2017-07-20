OMG! Two New “Harry Potter” Books To Be Released This Fall

July 20, 2017 7:12 AM
“Harry Potter” fans will have two more books to add to their reading list!

The release coincides with the British Library’s “Harry Potter” exhibition and includes Harry Potter: A History of Magic – The Book of the Exhibition, which will take readers through subjects studied at Hogwarts, and Harry Potter – A Journey Through a History of Magic which will cover wizarding topics including alchemy, ancient witchcraft and magical creatures.

Both books will be available on October 20th but are available for pre-order now.

