Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

Arizona Senator John McCain has brain cancer.

The 80-year-old was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor following surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye. Apparently, the pathology results that followed revealed glioblastoma, a particularly aggressive form of cancer.

Now, the veteran senator and his family are weighing treatment options, including chemotherapy and radiation.

McCain is a staunch conservative who has served as Arizona’s senator since 1987. He is a retired Navy pilot who was shot down and captured during the Vietnam War. He was held as a prisoner of war for over five years before being freed in 1973. McCain was the Republican nominee for president in 2008, eventually losing to former President Obama.

