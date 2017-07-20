Tax Free Weekend At Crocker Park

Enjoy a weekend of tax-free shopping and fun, family events August 4-6th at Crocker Park!

Along with saving on qualifying clothing and school supply purchases, Crocker Park will is also host Music in the Park, Fitness in the Park, the North Union Farmer’s Market, Gather on the Green and Stuff the Train with back to school supplies for the Cleveland Kids in Need Resource Center.

Ohio Tax Free Weekend 2017

The holiday starts on Friday, August 4, 2017 and ends on Sunday, August 6, 2017. During this time only, you can buy certain items and not pay any sales or use tax. Those items fall into the following categories

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less

For more info, visit crockerpark.com.