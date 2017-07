Wait…ANOTHER Tied Game?! Can You Correctly Answer Question 2 And 4?

KATY PERRY JUST CAN’T SEEM TO STOP TALKING ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT. WHILE PROMOTING HER NEW ALBUM “WITNESS,” KATY INSISTED SHE WAS READY TO LET GO OF HER FEUD WITH THE POP STAR, AND NOW SHE ONCE AGAIN SWEARS SHE HOLDS NO ILL WILL TOWARD THE SINGER. WHO IS OLDER? KATY PERRY OR TAYLOR SWIFT?

KATY PERRY – 32

TAYLOR SWIFT – 27

MARIAH CAREY JUST WRAPPED HER LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY, BUT SHE’S NOT THROUGH WITH SIN CITY. THE SINGER WILL RETURN TO VEGAS THIS DECEMBER, BRINGING HER POPULAR CHRISTMAS SHOW, TO THE VERY SAME THEATER. IT’S NO SURPRISE MARIAH CAREY’S “ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU” IS THE MOST PLAYED CHRISTMAS SONG ON SPOTIFY GLOBALLY. “IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS” BY MICHAEL BUBLE IS IN AT NUMBER TWO. WHICH SONG IS IN 3RD PLACE? LAST CHRISTMAS – WHAM, WINTER WONDERLAND – BING CROSBY OR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS – COLDPLAY?

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS! (LAST CHRISTMAS 4TH, WINTER WONDERLAND 11TH)

LAY’S POTATO CHIPS ANNUAL “DO US A FLAVOR” CONTEST IS BACK AND THIS YEAR’S USER-SUBMITTED FINALISTS MAKE IT TOUGH TO PICK A WINNER. EVERYTHING BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE, FRIED GREEN TOMATO AND CRISPY TACO ARE THE NEWEST FLAVORS. THESE THREE FLAVORS WILL HIT THE SHELVES ON MONDAY, JULY 30. IN 1958, THIS LAY’S POTATO CHIP FLAVOR WAS THE ONLY FLAVOR AVAILABLE IN THE UNITED STATES UNTIL 1970. IS IT BARBECUE, SOUR CREAM & ONION OR SALT & PEPPER?

BBQ

HAPPY 29TH BIRTHDAY TO DANCER/SINGER/SOMETIMEACTRESS JULIANNE HOUGH! IN 2011, JULIANNE’S FIRST LEADING ACTING ROLE WAS IN THE 2011 MUSICAL DRAMA DANCE FILM REMAKE. WHAT WAS IT?

FOOTLOOSE

WHO SAID THIS IN TODAY’S CELEBRITY TWEETS? “I’VE STILL NEVER SEEN A FIDGET SPINNER IN PERSON. SO I GUESS I’VE MADE ALL THE CORRECT LIFE CHOICES?” IS IT JASON SEGEL, ANNA KENDRICK OR STEPHEN COLBERT?

ANNA KENDRICK