Celebrate Slider’s Birthday This Weekend With The Cleveland Indians

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION WEEKEND SCHEDULE:

• FRIDAY, JULY 21ST: Indians vs Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 pm

o Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

o Pregame in the District – $2 beers 5 to 7

o First 10,000 Fans Baseball Stirrup Socks

o Fireworks show Rock ‘n’ Blast – Rock Together

• SATURDAY, JULY 22ND: Indians vs Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 pm

o First 12,500 Fans Jason Kipnis Bobblehead

o Pregame in the District

o Fireworks show Rock ‘n’ Blast – Rock Together

• SUNDAY, JULY 23RD: Indians vs Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 pm

o Slider’s Birthday and that means Mini cupcakes and the chance to hang out with all of Slider’s friends!

o KeyBank Kids Fun Day

