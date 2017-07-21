Celebrate Slider’s Birthday This Weekend With The Cleveland Indians

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION WEEKEND SCHEDULE:
• FRIDAY, JULY 21ST: Indians vs Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 pm
o Sugardale Dollar Dog Night
o Pregame in the District – $2 beers 5 to 7
o First 10,000 Fans Baseball Stirrup Socks
o Fireworks show Rock ‘n’ Blast – Rock Together
• SATURDAY, JULY 22ND: Indians vs Toronto Blue Jays @ 7:10 pm
o First 12,500 Fans Jason Kipnis Bobblehead
o Pregame in the District
o Fireworks show Rock ‘n’ Blast – Rock Together
• SUNDAY, JULY 23RD: Indians vs Toronto Blue Jays @ 1:10 pm
o Slider’s Birthday and that means Mini cupcakes and the chance to hang out with all of Slider’s friends!
o KeyBank Kids Fun Day
