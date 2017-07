Here’s a shocker – Ryan Seacrest is returning to host “American Idol.” He made the big announcement on yesterday’s edition of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“It’s genuinely hard to put into words what ‘American Idol’ means to me,” Ryan said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal.”

I’m spicy, @RyanSeacrest is seasoned❗️All the right ingredients are coming together on @AmericanIdol. Have YOU auditioned? #TheNextIdol 🎶🎤🎶 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 20, 2017

Source