AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, MICHAEL PHELPS IS RACING A GREAT WHITE SHARK AS PART OF DISCOVERY’S SHARK WEEK. AS IT TURNS OUT, PHELPS DIDN’T RACE SIDE-BY-SIDE WITH THE ANIMAL, BUT A COMPETITION WAS SET UP INSTEAD TO SEE WHO COULD SWIM 100 METERS IN THE FASTEST TIME. TRUE OR FALSE, MICHAEL PHELPS IS THE MOST DECORATED OLYMPIAN OF ALL TIME, WITH A TOTAL OF 28 MEDALS?

TRUE

HAPPY 44TH BIRTHDAY TO SAVAGE GARDEN’S DANIEL JONES! HOW MANY MEMBERS MAD UP THE BAND SAVAGE GARDEN? 2, 3 OR 4?

2 (DARREN HAYES, DANIEL JONES)

WE ALL KNOW THAT SOCIAL MEDIA IS A PERFECT OUTLET FOR CYBER BULLIES TO TARGET PEOPLE, BUT HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED WHICH SITE IS THE WORST? WELL, ACCORDING TO A NEW STUDY, THE ANSWER IS INSTAGRAM. FACEBOOK CAME IN A CLOSE SECOND WITH 37% FOLLOWED BY THIS SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM. TWITTER, SNAPCHAT OR TUMBLR?

SNAPCHAT (31%), TWITTER (9%) AND TUMBLR (3%)

TODAY IS NATIONAL JUNK FOOD DAY! DO YOU HAVE A SWEET TOOTH? OR DO YOU FIND YOURSELF CONSTANTLY CRAVING SOMETHING SALTY OR CRUNCHY TO SNACK ON? WELL, TODAY IS THE DAY TO INDULGE IN ALL OF YOUR CRAZY CRAVINGS. SPEAKING OF JUNK FOOD, EACH YEAR AMERICANS WILL CONSUME ABOUT HOW MANY SLICES OF PIZZA EVERY YEAR? 35, 45 OR 55 SLICES?

45

THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS ARE SET TO RETURN NEXT MONTH, AND THE NETWORK HAS JUST RELEASED THEIR FIRST PROMO FOR THIS YEAR’S SHOW. THE AD TAKES PLACE IN OUTER SPACE, A NOD TO THE MOONMAN TROPHY, AND FEATURES CALLBACKS TO PREVIOUS VMAS, INCLUDING MADONNA’S “LIKE A VIRGIN” WEDDING DRESS, AND BRITNEY SPEARS’ “I’M A SLAVE 4 U” SNAKE. WHAT WAS THE FIRST VIDEO PLAYED WHEN MTV LAUNCHED IN 1981?

THE BUGGLES’ “VIDEO KILLED THE RADIO STAR”