Your Star 102 Acoustic Sunrise with Matchbox 20, Plain White T’s & More

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

RHYTHM OF LOVE – PLAIN WHITE T’s

EVERYDAY IS A WINDING ROAD – SHERYL CROW

YOU AND ME – LIFEHOUSE

LATCH – SAM SMITH

EVERYTHING YOU WANT – VERTICAL HORIZON

THIS TOWN – NIALL HORAN

HOW YOU REMIND ME – NICKELBACK

LOOK AFTER YOU – THE FRAY

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER) – ADELE

TAKE IT ALL BACK – JUDAH & THE LION

TAKE ME TO CHURCH – HOZIER

ONLY WANNA BE WITH YOU – HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

HOUR 2

UNSTEADY – X AMBASSADORS

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE – CHARLIE PUTH

HAND IN MY POCKET – ALANIS MORISSETTE

THE A TEAM – ED SHEERAN

POMPEII – BASTILLE

SUDDENLY I SEE – KT TUNSTALL

SHE SETS THE CITY ON FIRE – GAVIN DeGRAW

AM I WRONG – NICO & VINZ

7 YEARS – LUKAS GRAHAM

WISH I KNEW YOU – THE REVIVALISTS

TREAT YOU BETTER – SHAWN MENDES

BLACK BALLOON – GOO GOO DOLLS

HOUR 3

BELIEVER – IMAGINE DRAGONS

THE OLD APARTMENT – BARENAKED LADIES

CLOCKS – COLDPLAY

IN THE BLOOD – JOHN MAYER

PUSH – MATCHBOX 20

GIVE LOVE – ANDY GRAMMER

SUNDAY MORNING – MAROON 5

CHANDELIER – SIA

ATTENTION – CHARLIE PUTH

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO – JAMES ARTHUR

CRAZY – GNARLS BARKLEY

I’M YOURS – JASON MRAZ