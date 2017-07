Can You Name Ed Sheeran’s 2014 Album? Both Tim Richards And Our Contestant Missed It

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BOYFRIEND ALEX RODRIGUEZ CELEBRATED THEIR BIRTHDAYS IN MIAMI THIS WEEKEND, AND AS YOU CAN IMAGINE IT WAS A PRETTY LAVISH AFFAIR. ACCORDING TO E! NEWS, A-ROD ACTUALLY THREW J.LO THE SURPRISE BASH, ALTHOUGH IT WAS ACTUALLY A JOINT CELEBRATION. WHO IS OLDER? J-LO OR A-ROD?

J LO – 48 A-ROD – 41

NOTE TO SELF – IF YOU POST PICTURES FROM YOUR VACATION, DON’T BE MAD IF SOMEONE STOPS BY YOUR HOUSE TO ROB YOU BLIND. WHILE HILLARY DUFF AND HER FAMILY WERE IN CANADA, THIEVES WERE KICKING IN THE DOOR OF HER BEVERLY HILLS HOME AND TAKING HER HIGH-END JEWELRY. DUFF BEGAN HER ACTING CAREER AT A YOUNG AGE, AND QUICKLY BECAME LABELED A TEEN IDOL AS THE TITLE CHARACTER OF THIS DISNEY CHANNEL COMEDY SERIES. IS IT EVEN STEVENS, HANNAH MONTANA OR LIZZIE MCGUIRE?

LIZZIE MCGUIRE

THERE’S NO DOUBT THAT ED SHEERAN FANS CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF HIS LATEST ALBUM “÷” (“DIVIDE”) AND THE STREAMING NUMBERS DEFINITELY PROVE IT. SONGS FROM ED’S ALBUM HAVE REACHED OVER ONE BILLION ON-DEMAND AUDIO STREAMS IN THE U.S. ALONE AS OF LAST WEEK. THIS IS HARDLY THE FIRST ED ALBUM TO REACH THAT THRESHOLD. TRACKS FROM HIS LAST RELEASE HAS HAD OVER 1.51 BILLION STREAMS SINCE ITS 2014 RELEASE. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THAT ALBUM?

“X” (A.K.A. “MULTIPLY”)

HAPPY 25TH BIRTHDAY TO PENTATONIX’S MITCH GRASSI! HOW MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY MAKE UP THE BAND PENTATONIX? 4, 5 OR 6?

5 SCOTT, MITCH, KIRSTIN, AVI, KEVIN

HAVE YOU EVER EATEN A DISH AND INSTANTLY WISHED YOU HAD THE RECIPE? WELL, A RECENTLY DEVELOPED SYSTEM MAY SOON MAKE THAT HAPPEN, SIMPLY BY SNAPPING A PICTURE OF YOUR FOOD. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, RESEARCHERS AT MIT HAVE DEVELOPED A NEURAL NETWORK CALLED PIC2RECIPE. YOU TAKE A PICTURE, AND IT WORKS BACKWARDS TO DEVELOP A RECIPE FOR IT. THERE’S AN APP THAT DOES SOMETHING SIMILAR TO THAT FOR MUSIC WITH GRABBING SONG TITLES. WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE APP?

SHAZAAM