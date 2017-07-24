NOO! Kyrie Irving Asked Cavs To Trade Him, LAST MONTH

The NBA was rocked on Friday morning when a report surfaced that Kyrie Irving had asked to be traded out of Cleveland and the shadow of LeBron James.

Now we come to find out he had asked for the trade as early as last month.

The first report out of ESPN said that the star point met with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert last week and asked to be traded so that he could go to a team where he can be more of a focal point and less a side kick to LeBron James.

But then came a new report from NBA.com suggesting that Irving’s trade request was made back in June, before the NBA Draft.

And that it was a very specific request with Irving looking northwest to Chicago and the Bulls for a potential partnership with Jimmy Butler. According to NBA.com’s David Aldrige:

“Another league source said that Irving made his initial trade request before last month’s Draft, in hopes of being traded to Chicago and playing with All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler.”

Um, yeah, needless to say, this never came to fruition as Butler was ultimately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night which—not surprisingly, is one of four squads Irving says he’d prefer to be traded to.

But as more details emerge – like the fact that LeBron may have leaked this story to the media – it would seem he the list of team’s Irving would like to play for jumped from four to 29.