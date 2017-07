How Many Red Ornaments Are On The Great Lakes Christmas Ale Bottle?

JUSTIN BIEBER HAS JUST DISAPPOINTED A LOT OF FANS. THE SINGER HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HE’S CANCELING THE REMAINDER OF HIS “PURPOSE WORLD TOUR,” WHICH INCLUDES A RUN OF NORTH AMERICAN STADIUM SHOWS, WHICH WERE SET TO KICK OFF THIS WEEKEND. SOURCES TELL TMZ JUSTIN DECIDED TO CANCEL BECAUSE HE WAS “JUST OVER IT.” TRUE OR FALSE, BIEBER BECAME THE FIRST ARTIST TO SURPASS 10 BILLION TOTAL VIDEO VIEWS ON VEVO?

TRUE

IT SURE LOOKS LIKE WE’LL BE GETTING SOME NEW MUSIC FROM PINK VERY SOON. THE SINGER SEEMS TO BE TEASING FANS WITH THE NEWS THAT A NEW SONG IS COMING OUT NEXT MONTH. PINK REVEALED THE NEWS ON INSTAGRAM ALONGSIDE A PICTURE OF HER STARING OUT INTO A CITY SKYLINE, WITH A POLICE CAR ALSO IN THE SHOT, CAPTIONING IT “WHAT ABOUT US 8/10/17.” ASSUMING THE TUNE DOES COME OUT ON AUGUST 10TH, IT WILL BE THE FIRST SOLO SINGLE FROM PINK SINCE RELEASING THIS SONG FROM THE “ALICE IN THE LOOKING GLASS” SOUNDTRACK. TRY, JUST LIKE FIRE OR SO WHAT?

JUST LIKE FIRE

PLENTY OF MOVIES HAVE RESHOOTS AFTER PRIMARY FILMING IS COMPLETED. NOT MANY HAVE THE PROBLEMS “JUSTICE LEAGUE” IS REPORTEDLY FACING. WARNER BOTHERS IS SAID TO BE SPENDING $25-MILLION ON MORE THAN TWO MONTHS OF RESHOOTING, INCLUDING DIGITALLY REMOVING HENRY CAVILL’S MUSTACHE. CAVILL GREW A MUSTACHE FOR HIS “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE” CHARACTER, BUT HAS TO JUMP BETWEEN THAT ROLE AND JUSTICE LEAGUE. WHICH SUPER HERO IS CAVILL PLAYING IN JUSTICE LEAGUE? BATMAN, AQUAMAN OR SUPERMAN?

SUPERMAN

IT’S TIME FOR TODAY’S TWEET OF THE DAY! WHO SAID THIS? “I MISS COMIC-CON SO MUCH TODAY I WENT TO THE DMV JUST TO WAIT IN LINE.” CONAN O’BRIEN, JIMMY FALLON OR JIMMY KIMMEL?

CONAN O’BRIEN

IT’S CHRISTMAS IN JULY AND THAT MEANS ONE THING – CHRISTMAS ALE! IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, GREAT LAKES BREWING COMPANY WILL HAVE ONE FRESH-BREWED BATCH OF CHRISTMAS ALE AND IT WILL BE TAPPED AT THE BREWPUB AT 11:30AM. SPEAKING OF GREAT LAKES CHRISTMAS ALE, HOW MANY RED ORNAMENT BALLS ARE ON THE BOTTLE LABEL? 10, 11 OR 12?

10