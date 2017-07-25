Things To Do In Cleveland For Christmas In July

It’s warm.

It’s July 25th.

And yes, that means it’s Christmas In July!!

So, what can you do in Cleveland to celebrate today?

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

July 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Rockside Station

7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence.

For ages 21 and over.

Coach ticket – $20 per person (Ticket includes two-hour train ride, access to purchase food and beverages) There’s also a Deluxe ticket for $60 and an Executive ticket for $100 if you want to enjoy and more.

50% of ticket prices go towards the 2017 Polar Express Charity Run.

Gunselman’s Tavern

July 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gunselman’s Tavern

Wear your ugly Christmas shirt and enjoy BBQ feast, complimentary draft beers, prizes, raffles adn more.

A Christmas Story House

A Christmas Story House & Museum is at 3159 W. 11th Street and it is is open year-round, 7 days a week. For information, click HERE or call 216-298-4919.

Great Lakes Brewery

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Brewpub opens at 11:30AM at The Great Lakes Brewing Co. Brewpub

Fresh- brewed batch of Christmas Ale will be tapped at 11:30am and this is the ONLY chance to enjoy the beverage before the seasonal release. Available while supplies last.

If you have any other events, feel free to email and let us know!