What’s a Zoodle? You and Your Kids Will Love Them!

I gotta be honest, the idea of having a spaghetti shaped strand of zucchini doesn’t sound like my idea of dinner, until I tried them, and now my family is hooked on them.

If your kids are like ours, they are P-I-C-K-Y. They only want noodles, chicken fingers, and anything else that makes you feel like you’ve given up. I whip up a batch of these, throw some spaghetti sauce on top, and they are a fantastic go-to meal. So since I’ve made so many of these meals, I’m starting to experiment with alternate recipes. Here is one I found that is amazing:

Guilt Free Garlic Parmesan Zuchini Pasta

4 zuchini

3 tb olive oil

1 tb minced garlic

2 medium tomatoes

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1 cup basil leaves

1 tsp cornstarch

2 tsp cold water

Trim and spiralize the zuchinni. Add oil and garlic and red pepper to a large deep skillet. When heated through, add zuchini. Toss for about 5 minutes. Stir in remaining ingredients. Combine cornstarch and water and slowly add to dish and heat to thicken. Serve immediately