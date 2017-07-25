What’s a Zoodle? You and Your Kids Will Love Them!

July 25, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: zoodle recipes, zoodles
Photo courtesy of Glenn Anderson (CBS Radio)

I gotta be honest, the idea of having a spaghetti shaped strand of zucchini doesn’t sound like my idea of dinner, until I tried them, and now my family is hooked on them.

If your kids are like ours, they are P-I-C-K-Y.  They only want noodles, chicken fingers, and anything else that makes you feel like you’ve given up.  I whip up a batch of these, throw some spaghetti sauce on top, and they are a fantastic go-to meal.  So since I’ve made so many of these meals, I’m starting to experiment with alternate recipes.  Here is one I found that is amazing:

Guilt Free Garlic Parmesan Zuchini Pasta

4 zuchini

3 tb olive oil

1 tb minced garlic

2 medium tomatoes

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1 cup basil leaves

1 tsp cornstarch

2 tsp cold water

Trim and spiralize the zuchinni.  Add oil and garlic and red pepper to a large deep skillet.  When heated through, add zuchini.  Toss for about 5 minutes.  Stir in remaining ingredients.  Combine cornstarch and water and slowly add to dish and heat to thicken.  Serve immediately

 

 

