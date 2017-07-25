Would You Let Your Company Put A MICROCHIP In You?

Can you believe that it’s come to this? There is a company in Wisconsin that is implanting microchips into its employees!

“Some workers at a company in Wisconsin will soon be getting microchips in order to enter the office, log into computers and even buy a snack or two with just a swipe of the hand.

Todd Westby, the CEO of tech company Three Square Market, told ABC News today that of the 80 employees at the company's River Falls headquarters, more than 50 had agreed to get implants. Westby said, however, that participation was not required.