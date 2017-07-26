Dunk Tim Richards Into A Dunk Tank For Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day

July 26, 2017 9:12 AM
(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Now THIS is how you make a difference!

All you need to do is buy a Blizzard® Treat at participating Dairy Queen locations to help make a miracle!

The date for Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, July 27th and for every Blizzard® Treat sold, $1 or more will be donated to UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s.

Plus, Tim Richards will be at the Dairy Queen with a DUNK TANK. YES!!! You can visit the location at 9575 Diamond Centre Drive, Mentor OH.

Click HERE to find participating Dairy Queen locations in your neighborhood!

