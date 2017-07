HAPPY 58TH BIRTHDAY TO KEVIN SPACEY! WHICH ONE OF THESE MOVIES HAS KEVIN SPACEY NOT APPEARED IN? HORRIBLE BOSSES, NINE LIVES OR AVATAR?

AVATAR

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, TEARS FOR FEARS HAS BEEN FORCED TO CANCEL THE FINAL FOUR DATES ON THEIR CURRENT U.S. TOUR, INCLUDING THREE CO-HEADLINING SHOWS WITH HALL & OATES. THE BAND BLAMED THE CANCELATION ON A “FAMILY EMERGENCY” BUT DIDN’T GIVE ANY FURTHER DETAILS. HOW MANY MEMBERS ARE CURRENTLY IN THE BAND TEARS FOR FEARS? 2, 3 OR 4?

2 (ROLAND ORZABAL, CURT SMITH)

TODAY IS NATIONAL COFFEE MILKSHAKE DAY! FOR THOSE WHO ENJOY COFFEE AND MILKSHAKES, THIS IS THE DAY FOR YOU! NOW, IT’S NO SURPRISE THAT CHOCOLATE IS THE MOST POPULAR ICE CREAM FLAVOR IN THE US FOLLOWED BY VANILLA BUT DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA WHICH FLAVOR CAME IN THIRD? IT’S EITHER STRAWBERRY, OREO COOKIES AND CREAM OR MINT CHOCOLATE DOUBLE FUDGE?

COOKIES AND CREAM (MINT 8TH, STRAWBERRY 4TH)

HAVE YOU BEEN STALKING YOUR FAVORITE TWITTER CELEBS FOR YEARS? YOU’VE PROBABLY MENTIONED THEM A MILLION TIMES ON TWITTER ONLY TO GET A LIKE EVERY ONCE IN A WHILE – MAYBE. AND IF YOU’RE A VERIFIED TWITTER USER YOURSELF, YOU PROBABLY WANT TO BE HANGING WITH THE OTHER TWITTER VIPS. NOW THERE’S AN APP THAT LETS YOU DO THAT. BLUE IS THE PREMIUM VERSION OF THE DATING APP LOVEFLUTTER, WHICH LETS YOU INTO THE EXCLUSIVE WORLD OF TWITTER CELEBRITIES. WHICH CELEBRITY HAS THE MOST FOLLOWERS ON TWITTER? IS IT KIM KARDASHIAN, JUSTIN BIEBER OR KATY PERRY?

KATY PERRY (101,300,839) (BIEBER IN 2ND, KARDASHIAN IN 13TH)

TO PEOPLE OF A CERTAIN AGE, “DAWSON’S CREEK” IS A MARK OF THEIR YOUNGER DAYS. FOR ‘DAWSON’ HIMSELF, IT’S NOT AS BIG OF A DEAL NOWADAYS. IN FACT, JAMES VAN DER BEEK SAYS HE’S NEVER SEEN THE SERIES FINALE BUT “THINKS” HE REMEMBERS HOW IT ENDS. WHAT WAS THE THEME SONG FOR DAWSON’S CREEK?

“I DON’T WANT TO WAIT” PAULA COLE