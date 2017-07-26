You Can Grab Dinner With Kate Winslet And Leonardo DiCaprio

If you’re got plenty of cash and questions about Rose and Jack, you’re in luck. In case you missed it, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet are auctioning off the chance to have a private dinner with them and it’s all for charity.

The BFFs and “Titanic” co-stars will grab dinner with the lucky winner sometime in October or November at a place of their choosing in New York City. But have your passport ready – and plenty of extra cash.

The auction will take place at the annual Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation gala tomorrow in St. Tropez, France. Proceeds will not only benefit Leo’s charity but also a GoFundMe campaign Kate has been involved with that aims to help a young mother in the U.K. pay for cancer treatment.