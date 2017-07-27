American Idol is Eyeing Up WHO To Complete Judges Panel?

With Katy Perry already set, sources are saying American Idol execs are narrowing the field to Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Charlie Puth to join Perry on the judges’ panel.

Now negotiations haven’t even started yet, but Lionel is considered the favorite of the 3. Luke Bryan would make sense given ABC’s relationship with country music and Charlie Puth seems the least likely.

To me, if you wanna have a successful show, you need to cover all your bases. Katy is hugely popular with her demographic and has a killer Twitter following. Lionel’s appeal spans the decades

Auditions are scheduled to start Aug. 17, in Florida.