Do You Know What The Most Popular Christmas Movie In Ohio Is?

AS OF RIGHT NOW, KATY PERRY IS THE ONLY ARTIST CONFIRMED FOR ABC’S UPCOMING “AMERICAN IDOL” REBOOT, BUT ACCORDING TO THE “HOLLYWOOD REPORTER,” SOME VERY BIG NAMES ARE IN THE RUNNING TO JOIN HER. SOURCES SAY THAT PRODUCERS ARE LOOKING INTO LUKE BRYAN, CHARLIE PUTH AND LIONEL RICHIE. WHO WILL BE HOSTING AMERICAN IDOL?

RYAN SEACREST

MARIAH CAREY IS ALREADY READY FOR CHRISTMAS. THE SINGER JUST DEBUTED A TEASER FOR THE NEW HOLIDAY MOVIE “THE STAR”. THE MOVIE, SET FOR RELEASE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, FEATURES THE VOICES OF KELLY CLARKSON, TRACY MORGAN AND OPRAH WINFREY. THE MOVIE TELLS THE STORY OF THE FIRST CHRISTMAS BUT FROM THE POINT OF VIEW OF ANIMALS. WHICH CHRISTMAS MOVIE IS THE MOST POPULAR IN OHIO? IS IT HOME ALONE, DIE HARD OR ELF?

ELF

IF THE RUMORS ARE TRUE, WE CAN EXPECT ANOTHER KIMYE BABY NEXT YEAR. SOURCES ARE REPORTING KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST’S SURROGATE IS THREE MONTHS PREGNANT, WHICH MEANS BABY NUMBER THREE FOR THE COUPLE IS DUE JANUARY 2018. KIMYE HAVE TWO CHILDREN ALREADY, CAN YOU NAME EITHER OF THEM?

NORTH WEST, SAINT WEST

REMEMBER WHEN A BALD BRITNEY SPEARS LOST IT ON A GROUP OF PHOTOGRAPHERS WITH AN UMBRELLA? WELL, NOW THAT UMBRELLA CAN BE YOURS, IF THE PRICE IS RIGHT. WHAT YEAR WAS IT WHEN THE UMBRELLA ATTACK HAPPENED? 2005, 2006 OR 2007?

2007

WHILE YOU MAY HAVE BEEN STUCK IN YOUR CUBICLE ALL SUMMER, A LOT OF FOLKS TOOK TIME OFF TO HEAD OUT ON VACATION, AND IT SEEMS A LOT OF FOLKS STAYED HERE IN THE GOOD OLD U.S.A. SO WHERE IS EVERYONE GOING? CHAPEL OF THE HOLY CROSS IN ARIZONA CAME IN 3RD PLACE, SEVEN FALLS IN COLORADO SPRINGS IN 2ND…ANY IDEA WHICH ATTRACTION CAME IN FIRST? WAS IT THE GATEWAY ARCH, GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK OR NIAGRA FALLS?

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK