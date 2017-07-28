City Of Cleveland Announces Parking Restrictions For Flats East Bank, Warehouse District

The city of Cleveland is reminding people about weekend parking restrictions in entertainment districts.

In a news release yesterday, the city says vehicles parked along the streets lead to not only slow traffic but also overcrowding. The mayor’s office says because it becomes difficult for emergency vehicles to get through, violators will be towed and cited.

Parking bans will be in effect today and tomorrow from 8:00 p.m to 4:00 a.m on several streets, and people are encouraged to take public transportation or use paid parking lots around the Flats East Bank and the Warehouse District.

