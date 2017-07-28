City Of Cleveland Announces Parking Restrictions For Flats East Bank, Warehouse District

July 28, 2017 6:45 AM
Filed Under: parking bans
CBS Radio Cleveland

The city of Cleveland is reminding people about weekend parking restrictions in entertainment districts.

In a news release yesterday, the city says vehicles parked along the streets lead to not only slow traffic but also overcrowding. The mayor’s office says because it becomes difficult for emergency vehicles to get through, violators will be towed and cited.

Parking bans will be in effect today and tomorrow from 8:00 p.m to 4:00 a.m on several streets, and people are encouraged to take public transportation or use paid parking lots around the Flats East Bank and the Warehouse District.

For more information, click here.

More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Veils & Tails Bridal Fair On Sale Now: August 16, 2017
See The Stars Summer
Star Concerts

Listen Live