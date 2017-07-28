Katy Perry to Host MTV Video Music Awards

July 28, 2017 9:14 AM
Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

Katy Perry will host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Katy Perry Lead VMA Nominees

“I’ve been training with @MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry wrote. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.  Check out Perry’s announcement video below.

