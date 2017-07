Have you heard about Willoughby Coal in Willoughby? Tim Richards and Westfield went to the location a couple years ago for Halloween and they caught EVIDENCE of spirits in the building! (Watch the video and listen to the spooky recordings they captured HERE).

Now, they and YOU can drink wine, eat food and enjoy a nice firepit with the Paranormal.

Spirits In Willoughby wil be opening in two to three weeks and will offer indoor/outdoor seating.

For more information, click here.