Tomorrow Is National Lipstick Day And M.A.C. Is Giving Away Freebies!

July 28, 2017 7:20 AM
Filed Under: freebies
(Photo by Miles Willis/Getty Images)

Tomorrow is National Lipstick Day, ladies. And to celebrate, M.A.C. is giving away freebies! And they’ll even let you choose the shade you want!

So head down to your local M.A.C. store tomorrow (Saturday, July 29) to get your free tube. And we’re not talking a sample size, this is a full tube giveaway. There’s no catch or fine print, just an amazing deal, while supplies last.

All you have to do is show up, so set a reminder on your phone or your calendar so you don’t miss it. You don’t want to miss you chance to get a tube of Ruby Woo or if you’re feeling daring, maybe the new Bright Aqua Blue.You can’t go wrong with any color you choose. And the only thing better than a M.A.C. lipstick is a free M.A.C. lipstick!

