Which Star102 Artist Did Coldplay Recently Dethrone For The Highest Grossing Tours Of All Time?

HAPPY 72ND BIRTHDAY TO “GARFIELD” CARTOONIST JIM DAVIS! WHAT ANIMAL IS GARFIELD?

A CAT

COLDPLAY’S “A HEAD FULL OF DREAMS TOUR” HAS CERTAINLY BEEN A MONEYMAKER FOR THE BAND. ACCORDING TO “BILLBOARD,” THE TOUR HAS GROSSED $412 MILLION. WHICH STAR102 ARTIST DID COLDPLAY DETHRONE WITH THE HIGHEST GROSSING TOURS OF ALL TIME? BEYONCE, LADY GAGA OR MADONNA?

MADONNA (“STICKY & SWEET TOUR” (WHICH EARNED $408 MIL))

WE ALL POSTED UP IN FRONT OF TVS AT SLEEPOVERS ONCE UPON A TIME TO WATCH (AND RE-WATCH) “MEAN GIRLS.” AND WHILE THE LINDSAY LOHAN MOVIE IS A MODERN CLASSIC, AND WE STILL QUOTE GRETCHEN’S “FETCH” COMMENT TO THIS DAY THERE IS A MEAN GIRLS MUSICAL COMING TO WASHINGTON D.C. IT STARTS A LIMITED RUN ON OCTOBER 31ST. WHEN IT COMES TO BROADWAY MUSICALS, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA IS THE MOST POPULAR FOLLOWED BY CATS. ANY IDEA WHICH MUSICAL CAME IN 3RD? IS IT THE LION KING, CHICAGO OR BEAUTY AND THE BEAST?

CHICAGO (LION KING 4TH, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST 8TH)

YOUR UBER MIGHT BE GETTING AN UPGRADE IN THE NEAR FUTURE. TECH STARTUP CARGO IS PROVIDING RIDESHARE DRIVERS WITH FREE MINI VENDING MACHINES SO PASSENGERS CAN BUY THINGS DURING THEIR RIDE. CARGO WILL GIVE DRIVERS A DISPLAY CASE, OFFERING THINGS LIKE ENERGY DRINKS, SNACKS, OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDS, AND EVEN USB CORDS. WHAT WAS UBER FORMALLY CALLED BETWEEN (2009-2011?) UBERCAB, UBERRIDE OR UBERTRANSPORT?

UBERCAB

JAINA LEE ORTIZ HAS BECOME THE FIRST PERSON TO SIGN ON TO THE UPCOMING “GREY’S ANATOMY” SPIN-OFF! THE 10-EPISODE AFFAIR – WHICH CURRENTLY HAS NO TITLE – WILL CENTER ON A GROUP OF FIREFIGHTERS IN A SEATTLE FIREHOUSE. GREYS ANATOMY REVOLVES AROUND THE TITLE CHARACTER PLAYED BY ELLEN POMPEO. WHAT IS THAT CHARACTER’S NAME?

DR. MEREDITH GREY