1. JENNIFER ANISTON BACK ON TV? YES! ACCORDING TO THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, SHE AND REESE WITHERSPOON, ARE WORKING ON A SERIES ABOUT “MORNING SHOWS AND THE LARGER NEW YORK MEDIA SCENE.” NO WORD ON WHETHER THE PAIR WILL PLAY ANCHORS, METEROLOGISTS OR SOMETHING ENTIRELY. JENNIFER ANISTON PLAYED WHICH CHARACTER ON “FRIENDS”?

RACHEL GREEN

2. YOUR FAVORITE BOOK MIGHT JUST BE THE COUNTRY’S FAVORITE, TOO. PBS IS LAUNCHING A SERIES AIMED AT CROWNING “AMERICA’S BEST-LOVED BOOK.” THE SERIES, TENTATIVELY TITLED “THE GREAT AMERICAN READ,” WILL PREMIERE IN MAY WITH A TWO-HOUR KICK-OFF FEATURING BOTH CELEBS AND REGULAR FOLKS TALKING ABOUT THEIR FAVORITE READS. WHAT DOES PBS STAND FOR?

PUBLIC BROADCASTING SERVICE

3. KATE BECKINSALE NOT ONLY HAS A STALKER, BUT HE’S AN OVERACHIEVING ONE. THE FAN HAS BEEN FOLLOWING KATE ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND WAS ARRESTED AT THE TAMPA BAY COMIC CON EVENT WHEN HE WAS SPOTTED BEFORE HER Q&A PANEL ON SATURDAY. BECKINSALE ROSE TO FAME IN 2001 WITH A LEADING ROLE IN THIS WAR FILM ALONGSIDE BEN AFFLECK AND JOSH HARTNETT.

PEARL HARBOR

4. HAPPY 39TH BIRTHDAY TO COLDPLAY’S WILL CHAMPION! HOW MANY MEMBERS CURRENTLY MAKE UP THE BAND COLDPLAY? 3, 4 OR 5?

4 (GUY BERRYMAN, JONNY BUCKLAND, WILL CHAMPION, CHRIS MARTIN)

5. “DUNKIRK” WON THE BATTLE OF MOVIES OVER THE WEEKEND, PULLING IN $28.1 MILLION DOLLARS. THE EMOJI MOVIE CAME IN SECOND PLACE WITH ALMOST $26 MILLION DOLLARS. WHICH MOVIE HAS BEEN THE HIGHEST GROSSING MOVIE DOMESTICALLY TO DATE, OF 2017? BEAUTY AND THE BEAST? WONDER WOMAN? SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING?

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – $504 MILLION DOLLARS

(2) WONDER WOMAN – $395 MILLION

(4) SPIDER-MAN : HOMECOMING