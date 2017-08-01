Bridgestone Invitational Eye Candy

Why else would you watch golf? August 1, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Bridgestone Invitational
Rafa Cabrera-Bello of Spain hits his tee shot on the 5th hole during the second round of the 146th Open Championship. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Dustin Johnson

Ready for a great week. @memorialgolf

A post shared by Dustin Johnson (@djohnsonpga) on

Brooks Koepka

This is our time. Let's take back the Cup! #gousa #rydercup

A post shared by Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka) on

Jordan Spieth

❤️

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

Paul Casey

Adam Scott

#latergram from Aus PGA Championship (📷 by @michaelcwillson) #auspga #MiGolfClub

A post shared by Adam Scott's Mi Golf Club (@adamscottsmigc) on

Hideki Matsuyama

GC:Videos – Hideki Matsuyama #HidekiMatsuyama #GolfVideos #golfing http://bit.ly/2uEktCc

A post shared by Golf Central (@sagolfcentral) on

Kevin Chappell

Henrik Stenson

Glad midsommar! Happy Midsummer from Munich!

A post shared by Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) on

Rory McIlroy

🏆😀

A post shared by Rory McIlroy (@rorymcilroy) on

 

Matt Kuchar

Jason Day

Loving my new threads @nikegolf #nikegolfclub

A post shared by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial) on

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner is looking like a sneaky pick with that 🐦 average.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on

Branden Grace

It's Title Defence week at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters! @europeantour

A post shared by Branden Grace (@brandengracegolf) on

 

Lee Westwood

These cars are still very loud!!! 😂 #ferrari #britishgp @ups

A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on

Sergio Garcia

Charley Hoffman

Justin Rose

Great to get a visit from my friend @simpson1978 this week. Love the new @herbiefrogg range mate!

A post shared by Justin Rose (@justinprose99) on

Jon Rahm

Rickie Fowler

Happy 4th🇺🇸 @allisonstokke

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

