Bridgestone Invitational Eye Candy

I'm very proud to announce that I've teamed up with Unicef in an attempt to tackle the famine crisis threatening the lives of millions. From now until the end of the year, I will be donating $100 for every birdie I hit to combat the ongoing famines in Somalia, South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen. Join me by making a pledge – no donation is too big or too small! ALSO, for anyone whose pledges amount totaling $50 (or more) you’ll be entered into a raffle to win my autographed nuun golf bag. I’ll be throwing in some cool incentives between now and the end of the year so keep checking back. Click the link in my bio or go to pledgeit.org/paulcasey Thank you! Paul. #unicef #pgatour @unicef

